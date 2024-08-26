SAFF U-20 Championship
Bangladesh storm into final dethroning India by 4-3 goals in tiebreaker
Two brilliant saves by substitute goalkeeper Mohammad Asif guided Bangladesh to the final of the SAFF U-20 Championship'2024, eliminating defending champions India by 4-3 goals in a tiebreaker in Kathmandu on Monday.
The crucial 2nd semifinal match between the two neighbouring countries was locked in 1-1 goals in the stipulated 90-minute at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur, Kathmandu on Monday afternoon.
Asadul Mollah put the Bangladesh U-20 team ahead in the 36th minute with a nice placing shot from the danger zone, capitalising on a good left wing cross from his teammate amid huge cheers from the small crowd of Bangladeshi fans (1-0).
Ricky Meetei Haobom gave the lifeline for India in the 75th minute, scoring the equaliser by a ground shot from goalmouth melee (1-1).
After a 1-1 draw in the scheduled time, the 2nd semifinal match moved to a direct penalty shootout as per the by-law, and Bangladesh won the match by two brilliant saves by substitute goalie Mohammad Asif.
Asif saved the first and 5th Indian penalties as the Bangladesh booters converted all four spot kicks correctly.
Bangladesh captain and number one goalkeeper Mehdi Hasan Srabon left the field with an injury in the 69th minute, while another key player, Kamacai Marma, got the marching order, receiving double yellow cards in the later part of the match, throwing Bangladesh in a difficult situation.
In a post-match press briefing, head coach of the Bangladesh team, Maruful Haque, said, "Our initial target was to play in the final; we achieved it; now we expect a good final against Nepal and do hope we have a good chance to win the final beating Nepal.
Earlier, Bangladesh booked a seat for the semis as the Group A runners up with three points, beating Sri Lanka 2-0 and losing to hosts Nepal by 1-2 goals.
India reached the semifinals as the Group B champions with an all-win record, securing a full six points beating both Bhutan and the Maldives by 1-0 goals each.
Nepal emerged as Group A champions to qualify for the semis with an all-win run, securing a full six points from straight two matches, beating Sri Lanka 1-0 apart from beating Bangladesh 2-1, and they reached the final, eliminating Bhutan by 4-1 goals in the tiebreaker in the first semifinal on Sunday.