Bangladesh storm into final dethroning India by 4-3 goals in tiebreaker

Two brilliant saves by substitute goalkeeper Mohammad Asif guided Bangladesh to the final of the SAFF U-20 Championship'2024, eliminating defending champions India by 4-3 goals in a tiebreaker in Kathmandu on Monday.

The crucial 2nd semifinal match between the two neighbouring countries was locked in 1-1 goals in the stipulated 90-minute at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur, Kathmandu on Monday afternoon.

Asadul Mollah put the Bangladesh U-20 team ahead in the 36th minute with a nice placing shot from the danger zone, capitalising on a good left wing cross from his teammate amid huge cheers from the small crowd of Bangladeshi fans (1-0).