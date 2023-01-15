Football

SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship kicks off in Dhaka on 3 February

UNB
Dhaka
Bangladesh national women's football team won the SAFF Women's Champions last year in Kathmandu, Nepal File photo

The four-nation SAFF Under-20 Women’s Championship 2023 will be held in Dhaka from 3-11 February.

South Asian countries India, Nepal, Bhutan and hosts Bangladesh will compete in the tournament organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) under the supervision of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

The competition will initially feature league basis matches at the Birshrestha Shaheed Sipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the capital’s Kamalapur.

The decision was taken at a BFF Women’ s Football Committee meeting held on Sunday at the federation’s board room, chaired by committee chair and BFF member Mahfuza Akter.

The meeting was followed by a local organising committee meeting at the BFF House on Sunday.

In the league basis matches, India will play Bhutan in the inaugural match on 3 February at 3:00pm and Bangladesh will face Nepal at 7:00pm in the other match on the opening day.

After a one-day break, Bangladesh will face their arch-rivals India on 5 February at 7:00pm and Nepal will play Bhutan at 3:00pm.

Bangladesh will play Bhutan on 7 February at 7:00pm in their last league match while India will lock horns with Nepal at 4:00pm.

After the league basis matches, the top two teams will play the final on 9 February at 6:00pm at the same venue.

