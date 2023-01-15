SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship kicks off in Dhaka on 3 February

The four-nation SAFF Under-20 Women’s Championship 2023 will be held in Dhaka from 3-11 February.

South Asian countries India, Nepal, Bhutan and hosts Bangladesh will compete in the tournament organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) under the supervision of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

The competition will initially feature league basis matches at the Birshrestha Shaheed Sipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the capital’s Kamalapur.