SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship kicks off in Dhaka on 3 February

The decision was taken at a BFF Women’ s Football Committee meeting held on Sunday at the federation’s board room, chaired by committee chair and BFF member Mahfuza Akter.
The meeting was followed by a local organising committee meeting at the BFF House on Sunday.
In the league basis matches, India will play Bhutan in the inaugural match on 3 February at 3:00pm and Bangladesh will face Nepal at 7:00pm in the other match on the opening day.
After a one-day break, Bangladesh will face their arch-rivals India on 5 February at 7:00pm and Nepal will play Bhutan at 3:00pm.
Bangladesh will play Bhutan on 7 February at 7:00pm in their last league match while India will lock horns with Nepal at 4:00pm.
After the league basis matches, the top two teams will play the final on 9 February at 6:00pm at the same venue.