Neymar and I have a good relationship: Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have enjoyed a prolific start to Paris St Germain's new Ligue 1 season and even though they squabbled over who should take penalties, the France forward insisted they had a good relationship.

PSG take on Juventus in their opening Champions League game on Tuesday with the duo having scored seven goals each on the domestic front while Lionel Messi has provided six assists.

Neymar and Mbappe argued over who should take a penalty against Montpellier last month after the Frenchman had missed a spot kick earlier.

The Brazilian took it and converted it as PSG won 5-2, before taking it out on Mbappe on social media.