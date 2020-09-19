Former national footballer Nowsheruzzaman on life support

Former national footballer KM Nowsheruzzaman, also a member of Swadhin Bangla Football team, is on life support at a city hospital with COVID-19, reports UNB
He was admitted to the Ibn Sina Hospital in Kallyanpur area of the city on 7 September as his health condition turned worse.
Later, Nowsher was shifted to ICU of the hospital on the following day (8 Sept) as his condition further deteriorated and now he is on life support there.
BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, in media release on Saturday, sought blessing from all for his recovery and expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for bearing entire expenses of his (Nowsher) treatment.
"We are always monitoring his latest health condition," he added.
Nowsheruzzaman, a blue of Dhaka University, played for Bangladesh National Football team, club teams like Dhaka Mohammedan, Victoria SC, Dhaka Wanderers Club, Wari Club, Fire Services and WAPDA, apart from taking part in the Liberation War as member of Swadhin Bangla Football team .