Former national footballer Nowsheruzzaman on life support

Former national footballer KM Nowsheruzzaman, also a member of Swadhin Bangla Football team, is on life support at a city hospital with COVID-19, reports UNB

He was admitted to the Ibn Sina Hospital in Kallyanpur area of the city on 7 September as his health condition turned worse.

Later, Nowsher was shifted to ICU of the hospital on the following day (8 Sept) as his condition further deteriorated and now he is on life support there.