From Lewandowski to Mane: Transfer window movers to watch

Bayern insist Lewandowski -- who scored 50 goals for his club in the season just finished and has been the Bundesliga’s top scorer in each of the last five campaigns -- is going nowhere, with president Herbert Hainer saying “a contract is a contract”.

Yet if they don’t want to lose him for nothing they will have to sell now. Barcelona are reportedly prepared to offer him a three-year deal and it is understood the former Borussia Dortmund striker wants to go to Spain.