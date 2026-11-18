Rising star Nico Paz scored a superb double as Argentina bounced back from defeat with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica in a friendly on Tuesday.

Italy-based Como attacking midfielder Paz -- who has emerged as a reported transfer target for incoming Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino -- underscored his talent with two spectacular first-half goals in Cordoba.

The 22-year-old, who scored twice in Como's 4-1 Champions League drubbing of United last month, lashed in Argentina's opener after just eight minutes at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium.