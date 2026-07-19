France's Mbappe becomes World Cup's all-time top scorer

France striker Kylian Mbappe became the World Cup's all-time leading scorer with 22 goals when he netted twice in Les Bleus' 6-4 defeat by England in the third-place game on Saturday (Bangladesh time Sunday).

The 27-year-old leapfrogged Argentina's Lionel Messi (21), who is due to play in Sunday's final against Spain, and although that will almost certainly be his rival's last World Cup game, Mbappe will probably play in at least one more global tournament.

Mbappe finished his third World Cup campaign with 10 goals to the lead the Golden Boot standings, two ahead of Messi.