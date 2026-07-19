What Messi must do to overtake Mbappe as Golden Boot race goes down to the wire

The extraordinary race for the adidas Golden Boot has taken one final dramatic twist before the FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches its climax.

France captain Kylian Mbappe climbed to the top of the scoring charts with 10 goals after scoring twice in France's thrilling 6-4 defeat to England in Sunday's (Bangladesh time) third-place playoff. Despite ending the tournament without a medal, the two goals left the French superstar in pole position to finish as the World Cup's top scorer.

But the race is far from over.

Lionel Messi, who has inspired Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup final, heads into Monday's showdown with Spain on eight goals. As the only player among the leading scorers still to have a match left, the Argentine captain has one final opportunity to deny his longtime rival the Golden Boot.