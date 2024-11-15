Bangladesh to face Maldives in 2nd match Saturday

Bangladesh must beat Maldives in the match to save the series after the opening match ended with hosts disappointing 1-0 defeat on Wednesday.

Despite taking control of almost the possession and creating a numerous attacking chances, Bangladesh’s inability to capitalise the chances left them frustrated and ultimately leaving the field empty handed.

The result not only frustrated for Javier Cabrera’s side but also the local fans. In the second match, Bangladesh will have a chance to prove they can translate possession into goals and build on their positive approach from the first match.