FIFA friendly
Bangladesh to face Maldives in 2nd match Saturday
After losing the first match, Bangladesh are looking forward to restore its lost pride in its second match against visiting Maldives Saturday at Bashundhara Kings Arena in the capital.
Private Satellite Channel T-Sports will telecast the match of two-match FIFA Friendlies live from 6:00 pm.
Bangladesh must beat Maldives in the match to save the series after the opening match ended with hosts disappointing 1-0 defeat on Wednesday.
Despite taking control of almost the possession and creating a numerous attacking chances, Bangladesh’s inability to capitalise the chances left them frustrated and ultimately leaving the field empty handed.
The result not only frustrated for Javier Cabrera’s side but also the local fans. In the second match, Bangladesh will have a chance to prove they can translate possession into goals and build on their positive approach from the first match.
When the hosts return to the match venue, they should be keen to leave this frustration behind, focusing on response in front of their home crowds.
Maldives, on the other hand, scored the lone goal early in the match with Maldives’ unmarked Ali Fasir finding the back of the net in the 18th minute through a well-taken header from a free-kick, giving no chance to Bangladesh custodian Mitul Marma under the bar.
After the defeat, Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera hinted to fight back in the second match.
The red and green jersey holders are undoubtedly focusing on sharpening their finishing. While Bangladesh’s fighting attitude in terms of possession and opportunities provided a positive foundation.
The result was a proud moment for Maldives coach Ali Suzain, who must be expecting the same performance against Bangladesh in the second match.
Bangladesh and the Maldives have played 19 matches against each other since 1984, Bangladesh winning six, drawing six, and losing seven.
Bangladesh is currently ranked 185th in the world, while the Maldives is ranked 163rd.