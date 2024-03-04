Foden double inspires Man City to derby day fightback over Man Utd

Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City came from behind to beat Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday and close to within one point of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Erling Haaland also struck in stoppage time to leave the title race perfectly poised ahead of City's trip to Liverpool on March 10.

Marcus Rashford's wonder strike had fired United into a shock lead at the Etihad.

Haaland was then guilty of a miss that will go down in Premier League folklore when he fired over with an open goal just before half-time.

Foden ensured City did not slip up in the title race as he blasted into the top corner to level and produced a composed finish 10 minutes from time.

Haaland then rolled in his sixth goal in four Premier League derbies against United to atone for his earlier miss.