Harry Kane to Bayern Munich: Does it make sense?

England striker Harry Kane is reportedly on the verge of a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur. Is Kane a good fit at Bayern? And what does he offer to Thomas Tuchel's side?

Soon after one Englishman, Jude Bellingham, exited the Bundesliga, another appears keen to arrive. Harry Kane has reportedly agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich.

With a fee still to be agreed with his current club, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, and Bayern seemingly some way short of the London club's €115 million ($126m) valuation, there's work to be done on the deal.

But Bayern believe that Spurs would prefer to sell Kane outside the Premier League and know that the England captain has just a year remaining on his contract.

Bayern and Kane seem keen on the deal. But does it work?