What can we expect from Neymar?

Neymar burst onto the international stage in 2010 with a goal on his debut against the United States, but his career has been a rollercoaster where he has struggled to live up to high expectations and endured frustration with Brazil.

The striker was left out of the national squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa by coach Dunga, who did not believe the then 18-year-old was ready for the greatest stage despite making a name for himself in the Santos first team.