Portugal beat Spain on penalties to win Nations League

Ruben Neves scored the decisive spot kick after Alvaro Morata missed as Portugal beat Spain 5-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in Munich on Sunday to claim their second Nations League title.

Portugal twice went behind in regulation time but twice fought back to level the scores. "Our fighting spirit and togetherness were decisive today," Bruno Fernandes, who converted his penalty, told RTL.

"When we stay together like this, we're very difficult to beat." After 21 minutes, Martin Zubimendi took advantage of some sleepy Portugal defence to put Spain in front.

The brilliant Nuno Mendes levelled things up five minutes later. Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain's goalscorer in the Euro 2024 final and the 2023 Nations League final, put La Roja back in front just before the break.

Cristiano Ronaldo, quiet as he had been before scoring the winner against Germany in the semis, equalised with 61 minutes gone, adjusting quickly after a Mendes cross was deflected into the air, muscling past Marc Cucurella and volleying the dropping ball home.