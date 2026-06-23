Should Messi’s first goal have been disallowed?
A Lionel Messi World Cup now seems to mean goals, records and excitement. After a hat-trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria, he has become the highest goalscorer in World Cup history. The football world has been left in awe of his remarkable form.
But not everything has been free from controversy. After questions were raised over a possible red-card incident against Algeria, attention has now turned to Messi’s first goal against Austria.
In Argentina’s second Group J match, Messi scored in the 38th and 95th minutes. The first came after a pass from the left flank by Facundo Medina.
However, in the build-up to the goal, Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister challenged Austria’s Xaver Schlager. Although Schlager went to the ground while off the ball, the referee allowed play to continue. Protests from the Austrian players were also ignored.
After the match, Austria coach Ralf Rangnick expressed his dissatisfaction with the referee’s decision. He claimed the incident had not escaped the attention of VAR. In his opinion, it was a clear foul. But VAR did not have enough courage to tell the referee that a foul had been committed, he said.
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel also objected to the goal. Speaking on Fox Sports, he said, “I don’t think that goal should have stood. This is a free-kick, Mac Allister has kicked the player down. That should have been a free-kick.”
“VAR should have taken that back. That is a clear and obvious mistake by the referee,” Schmeichel also questioned VAR’s role in the incident, adding, “And for that I feel a little bit frustrated.”