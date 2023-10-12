Ronaldhino set to visit Bangladesh

Legendary Brazilian and Barcelona star Ronaldhino, who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, is set to visit Bangladesh on 18 October.
Kolkata sports promoter Satadru Dutta disclosed this in his verified Facebook page.
Earlier, Satadru Dutta brought World Cup winning Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to Dhaka on 3 July.
He said Ronaldhino would meet Bangladesh National team captain Jamal Bhuiyan in Dhaka.
In the Facebook post, Satarda Dutta writes, "'My golden Bangla"...we are coming and certainly this time will meet Bangladesh Football captain Jamal Bhuiyan. We will also meet the prime minister if she gives time."
After declaration by Satadru Dutta, Prothom Alo called him over the phone. Satadru Dutta said, "Ronaldhino will land in Dhaka on 18 October. Ronaldhino will meet Bangladesh football team captain Jamal Bhuiyan. We will meet the prime minister if she gives time. Ronaldhino will leave Dhaka in a flight at 1:40am on 19 October."
Before leaving Dhaka, Ronaldhino will sit with a sponsor organisation in Dhaka.
43-year-old Ronaldhino is considered one of the greatest players of all time. He played for PSG, Barcelona and AC Milan. Midfielder Ronaldhino won FIFA players of the year awards twice.
With Barcelona, he won the Ballon d'Or once. With Barcelona, he won LaLiga and Champions League.
Behind the rise of Barcelona, the club's legendary Lionel Messi sees the role of Ronaldhino.
With AC Milan, Ronaldhino won Serie A. In the quarter final of the World Cup in 2002, the goal from his free kick is considered one of the best goals in football history.
Ronaldhino played his last match in professional football in 2015.