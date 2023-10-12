Ronaldhino set to visit Bangladesh

Legendary Brazilian and Barcelona star Ronaldhino, who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, is set to visit Bangladesh on 18 October.

Kolkata sports promoter Satadru Dutta disclosed this in his verified Facebook page.

Earlier, Satadru Dutta brought World Cup winning Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to Dhaka on 3 July.

He said Ronaldhino would meet Bangladesh National team captain Jamal Bhuiyan in Dhaka.

In the Facebook post, Satarda Dutta writes, "'My golden Bangla"...we are coming and certainly this time will meet Bangladesh Football captain Jamal Bhuiyan. We will also meet the prime minister if she gives time."