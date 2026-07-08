Messi’s records, Argentina's history: An incredible night told in numbers

10

Egypt took the lead in the 15th minute. It was the first time Argentina had fallen behind in a World Cup match since their opening game against Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup. Before that, Messi and his teammates had gone 10 consecutive World Cup matches without trailing.

2

After missing penalties against Austria in the group stage and Egypt in the Round of 16, Lionel Messi became the first player in World Cup history to miss two penalties (excluding shoot-outs) in a single tournament. Overall, Messi has missed four of the eight penalties he has taken at the World Cup—a 50 per cent miss rate.