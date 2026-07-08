Messi’s records, Argentina's history: An incredible night told in numbers
10
Egypt took the lead in the 15th minute. It was the first time Argentina had fallen behind in a World Cup match since their opening game against Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup. Before that, Messi and his teammates had gone 10 consecutive World Cup matches without trailing.
2
After missing penalties against Austria in the group stage and Egypt in the Round of 16, Lionel Messi became the first player in World Cup history to miss two penalties (excluding shoot-outs) in a single tournament. Overall, Messi has missed four of the eight penalties he has taken at the World Cup—a 50 per cent miss rate.
5
Argentina have now won five consecutive World Cup matches. Their previous five-match winning streak came between 15 June and 5 July during the 2014 World Cup.
1
This was the first time Argentina had won a World Cup match after trailing by two or more goals. It was also their first such comeback in the tournament since 1965.
78
Argentina were still two goals behind until the 78th minute. Never before in World Cup history had a team come from two goals down so late in a match to win within normal time, without the game going to extra time.
3000
Enzo Fernández's goal, which made it 3-2 for Argentina, was the 3,000th goal in World Cup history. Scored in the 91st minute and 55th second, it was also the latest winning goal by an Argentine player in normal time in World Cup history.
8
Messi's goal against Egypt was his eighth of this World Cup, achieved in just five matches. During Argentina's title-winning campaign in 2022, he scored seven goals.
13
Argentina had looked destined for elimination after falling 2-0 behind. Before this match, they had never won any of the 13 World Cup matches in which they had trailed by two or more goals.
9
Messi's assist for Cristian Romero's goal was his ninth at the World Cup, the highest assist tally in the tournament's history.
21
Messi's equalising goal was his 21st at the World Cup, two more than second-placed Kylian Mbappé.