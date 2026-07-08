Messi extends World Cup goal-scoring run to 9 successive matches

Argentina football icon Lionel Messi continued his monumental streak in the FIFA World Cup, as he extended his record of scoring in a World Cup match to nine successive matches.

Messi came in clutch as Argentina survived a 0-2 deficit and made a sensational comeback with three goals in the remainder of the match as the defending champions kept their back-to-back World Cup dream alive with a 3-2 win over Egypt on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Messi is now the first-ever player to score in nine successive FIFA World Cup matches. With his strike in the 83rd minute, he has taken his goal tally in the ongoing FIFA World Cup to eight goals, his most productive World Cup ever in terms of goals and extended his newly-made record of highest goals in the tournament's history to 21 goals.