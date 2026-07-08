Football

Argentina score late to stun Egypt 3-2 and reach Quarter-Finals

Reuters
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Argentina v Egypt - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 7, 2026 Argentina players celebrate after the matchReuters

Holders Argentina survived a massive scare and staged an amazing comeback with three late goals to earn a 3-2 win over Egypt on Tuesday that sent them through to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Enzo Fernandez headed the winning goal three minutes into stoppage time from a Lautaro Martinez cross to stun Egypt who thought they had at least taken the champions to extra time

Cristian Romero pulled one back for Argentina with 11 minutes remaining from a free header and Lionel Messi levelled the tie four minutes later with a blistering strike from inside the area

Egypt went in front in the 15th minute, Yasser Ibrahim getting ahead of his marker Lisandro Martinez to power a header into the far corner

Messi's penalty was saved by keeper Mostafa Shobeir, the Argentina captain's second miss from the spot in the tournament

Mostafa Zico had a goal ruled out but went on to double Egypt's lead with 23 minutes left

Argentina will meet Switzerland or Colombia in Saturday's quarter-final in Kansas.

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