Argentina score late to stun Egypt 3-2 and reach Quarter-Finals

Holders Argentina survived a massive scare and staged an amazing comeback with three late goals to earn a 3-2 win over Egypt on Tuesday that sent them through to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Enzo Fernandez headed the winning goal three minutes into stoppage time from a Lautaro Martinez cross to stun Egypt who thought they had at least taken the champions to extra time

Cristian Romero pulled one back for Argentina with 11 minutes remaining from a free header and Lionel Messi levelled the tie four minutes later with a blistering strike from inside the area