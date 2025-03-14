Messi scores off the bench as Miami progress in Jamaica

Lionel Messi came off the bench and scored as Inter Miami eased into the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup with a 2-0 win at Jamaica's Cavalier earning them a 4-0 win on aggregate.

Messi, who had been rested for Miami's last three games including the first leg against Cavalier, started on the bench but came on in the 53rd minute to the delight of the crowd at the National Stadium.

The Argentine scored Miami's second with the final kick of the game, running on to a fine through ball from teenager Santiago Morales and clipping it first-time past the advancing Vinco Barclett.

With the home side's hopes of an upset win already dashed there were cheers for the goal from the Jamaican fans who were delighted to see the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner play in their country for the first time.

Miami knew an away goal would kill the tie and they began in positive mode with a long-range drive from Telasco Segovia flashing wide.

A bumpy surface made it tricky for either side to play much in the way of attractive passing football but Miami showed urgency and Luis Suarez flashed a well-struck volley just wide from a tight angle.