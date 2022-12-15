Argentina getting better and better: Martinez

Argentina have improved during the World Cup and found their best form on Tuesday when they beat Croatia 3-0 in the semi-finals, said goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Argentina began their World Cup campaign with a shock loss to Saudi Arabia but have since overcome adversity to come within a step of a long-awaited third world title.

"Since I started playing in this team, we are getting better and better. We are not the Copa America team. We are not the Finalissima team. We are one step ahead," Martinez told Argentine newspaper Clarin.