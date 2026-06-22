Egypt beats New Zealand 3-1 for their first World Cup win in history

The victory puts Egypt top of Group G on four points and needing just a draw against Iran in Seattle on Friday to move into the last 32.

Salah's goal came after he exchanged passes with Zico -- named after the Brazilian legend -- and then curled in a shot with his left foot in the 67th minute.

Salah then provided the assist for substitute Trezeguet -- who himself is named after former France forward David Trezeguet -- to make the game safe with a low header.