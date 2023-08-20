Jamal Bhuiyan excited to represent Bangladesh in Argentina

Captain of the Bangladesh national football team Jamal Bhuiyan became the first footballer from the country to play in a competitive league in Argentina after signing with “Sol De Mayo”, a 3rd division club in Argentina on Friday, reports news agency UNB.

A video was posted on the Denmark-born Bangladeshi player’s social media page on Friday were he was seen standing beside club officials in front of a table with a number of Bangladesh flags and his new jersey before signing the contract.