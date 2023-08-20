Jamal Bhuiyan excited to represent Bangladesh in Argentina

Captain of the Bangladesh national football team Jamal Bhuiyan became the first footballer from the country to play in a competitive league in Argentina after signing with “Sol De Mayo”, a 3rd division club in Argentina on Friday, reports news agency UNB.
A video was posted on the Denmark-born Bangladeshi player’s social media page on Friday were he was seen standing beside club officials in front of a table with a number of Bangladesh flags and his new jersey before signing the contract.
Jamal made his first appearance for the Bangladesh football team in 2013 and has represented Bangladesh 75 times on the football pitch.
Jamal, who has been Bangladesh’s captain for about five years, guided the team to the 2nd round of the Asian Games Football for the first time in 2018 by scoring a brilliant goal to beat Qatar in the continental meet.
Jamal played for Sheikh Russel KC in the last edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He has also played for Sheikh Jamal DC, Saif SC and Chittagong Abahani in BPL and for Kolkata Mohammedan SC in India.
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has included him in the preliminary national squad to play two FIFA international friendlies against Afghanistan on 4 and 7 September.
In a video post on Friday, the 33-year-old midfielder said, “I came here to represent Bangladesh. I’m signing for Sol de Mayo today. I hope you follow me.”
“Bangladesh is my love. As a Bangladeshi I’m really proud. I want to show my skills and performance. If I play well here I hope two-three or more Bangladeshis will come and play here,” he added.
“I can utilise my experience as I have played a lot of international matches, I can provide new energy. I hope I can take Sol de Mayo to the next level.”