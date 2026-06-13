Swamibagh's 'FIFA Goli'
World Cup frenzy brings Pelé-Maradona, Messi-Yamal to the walls
The excitement surrounding the FIFA Football World Cup is now worldwide. In that atmosphere, a narrow alley in Tikatuli, Old Dhaka, has seemingly turned into a miniature football world. Portraits of World Cup star footballers cover the walls, while flags of different countries hang overhead alongside dazzling lights. KM Das Lane in Swamibagh is now known to everyone as 'FIFA Goli'.
Football lovers from different areas are crowding into this alley decorated around the Football World Cup every day. Some are taking pictures, some are making videos, while others are visiting with family members to see the portraits of football stars.
A visit on Friday afternoon showed an archway at the entrance bearing the name 'Swamibagh FIFA Goli'. Several young men were playing football inside the alley. The walls on both sides are painted with images of legendary and popular footballers from different eras of world football. Designs of various national flags have been hung above the alley. Large letters on the ground read, 'Welcome to FIFA Goli'.
Faces of football stars across the walls
The walls of FIFA Goli feature football emperor Pelé, Argentine legend Diego Maradona, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentine star Lionel Messi, Brazil's Neymar, France's Kylian Mbappé and current young Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal. Not only international stars, but Bangladesh stars Hamza Choudhury and Jamal Bhuiyan have also found a place. There is also a special image of Bangladesh's SAFF champion women's football team.
One wall also carries a message of solidarity with Palestine. It depicts a footballer with his face and head covered by a black-and-white keffiyeh, moving forward with a ball. Behind him is the Palestinian flag. The words 'Free Palestine' are written prominently. Beside it is an image of a Palestinian young woman, with a football in front of her and portraits of several children on both sides.
Visitors crowd in to take photos
Dipon Kumar Sarkar came to Dhaka from Barishal to sit for an examination. After staying at a relative's house in Swamibagh, he heard about FIFA Goli and came to see it with his wife Rumpa Roy and daughter Rajshree Sardar.
Dipon said, "Everyone's interest in the World Cup is different. I heard about this alley after coming to a relative's house nearby. So I came with my wife and daughter to see it. I liked it. The portraits of the football stars have been painted beautifully. So we took some family photos."
Abu Bakar Adi came from Keraniganj to see FIFA Goli. The Argentina supporter said, "I came to know about the place after watching videos on social media. So I came to see it in person. I liked it here. The excitement that spreads across the world during the World Cup is reflected in this alley."
Sabiha Farhin Bina, a teacher at World Sign International School in Jatrabari, said, "We often hear news of arguments or fights involving Argentina and Brazil supporters in different places. But here I saw pictures of players from all teams painted side by side. I liked that. The wall artwork is especially attractive."
How the name changed to 'FIFA Goli'
Sajjad Hossain Russell is one of the organisers of FIFA Goli. He said the initiative to decorate the lane began during the 2018 Football World Cup. However, it did not receive much attention then. It was decorated on a somewhat larger scale during the 2022 World Cup. That was when it began attracting attention.
Sajjad Hossain said, "We started painting football-themed murals on the walls during the 2018 World Cup. But it was not on such a large scale then and did not receive much attention. At that time, some of our younger brothers named this alley 'FIFA Goli'. After that, it gained widespread attention. Reports about it were published in various international media outlets as well. Since then, everyone has come to know this place as FIFA Goli."
Sajjad said preparations for the 2026 World Cup also began early. Work on new murals and lighting started about a month before the World Cup.
Responding to a question about which artists decorated the murals, Sajjad Hossain said, "Six to seven local younger brothers painted the pictures. They study in the fine arts departments of different universities. The costs of the murals and lighting were borne by football lovers in the area."
If one searches for FIFA Goli on Google Maps, an image of this small alley in Old Dhaka now appears. It is no longer just a small alley; for football lovers, it is a symbol of World Cup emotion, celebration and harmony.