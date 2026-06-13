World Cup frenzy brings Pelé-Maradona, Messi-Yamal to the walls

Dipon Kumar Sarkar came to Dhaka from Barishal to sit for an examination. After staying at a relative's house in Swamibagh, he heard about FIFA Goli and came to see it with his wife Rumpa Roy and daughter Rajshree Sardar.

Dipon said, "Everyone's interest in the World Cup is different. I heard about this alley after coming to a relative's house nearby. So I came with my wife and daughter to see it. I liked it. The portraits of the football stars have been painted beautifully. So we took some family photos."

Abu Bakar Adi came from Keraniganj to see FIFA Goli. The Argentina supporter said, "I came to know about the place after watching videos on social media. So I came to see it in person. I liked it here. The excitement that spreads across the world during the World Cup is reflected in this alley."