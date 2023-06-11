Manchester City’s maiden Champions League triumph and a promise fulfiled

On Saturday night in Istanbul, as the referee blew the full time whistle, Manchester City players burst into a wild celebration. Why wouldn’t they! The team that was always considered the ‘second’ club of Manchester had just emulated their big brothers, becoming the first English club since Manchester United in 1999 to win the treble– The Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

As the players celebrated on the field and the thousands of City fans rejoiced in the stands, the man behind all of it, the mastermind of the club, the ‘genius’ coach Pep Guardiola looked a bit subdued.

He didn’t run to his players after the final whistle like the substitutes and other coaches. He wasn’t jumping up and down in elation nor was he in any rush to join the celebration.