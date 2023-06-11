Guardiola’s luck turns to end Champions League tales of woe

Pep Guardiola’s long struggle to win the UEFA Champions League again came to an end on Saturday as Manchester City finally conquered Europe.

The last time Guardiola lifted the European Cup 12 years ago his Barcelona side put in an era-defining performance to dismantle Manchester United 3-1 at Wembley.

By contrast, a nervy 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul will not go down as one of City’s most stylish in seven golden years since the Catalan coach arrived in Manchester.