FIFA open disciplinary proceedings after Brazil-Argentina brawl

FIFA on Friday confirmed disciplinary proceedings have been opened into the football federations of Brazil and Argentina after a brawl delayed the start of a 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

Tuesday's match in Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium, which world champions Argentina won 1-0, was delayed for around half an hour after rival fans started fighting before kickoff.

The iconic stadium descended into chaos, as players tried in vain to get fans to stop the fray. Argentina captain Lionel Messi led his team back to the dressing room, returning only after the violence had been quelled.