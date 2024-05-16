Without Messi, Miami’s winning run ends with derby draw

Miami said the injury was not serious and Messi has trained in recent days but the club opted not to feature him in the midweek fixture.

Messi’s former Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez, who went into the midweek round of games as joint top-scorer in the league with 11 goals did start and he had the early chances.

The Uruguayan was picked out at the back post but his shot lacked power and was well dealt with by Orlando’s Peruvian international keeper Pedro Gallese.