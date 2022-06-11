It will be Messi v Mbappe in the World Cup final: Christian Karembeu

A number of things took Christian Karembeu, a World Cup winner for France and Champions League winner for Real Madrid, by surprise during his maiden trip to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s enormous population, its unending love for football and hearing that he is not the first member of France’s 1998 World Cup winning team to visit the country were revelations for the former defensive midfielder.

Karembeu and seven FIFA officials arrived in Bangladesh on 8 June when the FIFA World Cup trophy made a two-day stop in Bangladesh as part of its global tour before the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar.