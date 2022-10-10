Iran returns star footballer Daei’s passport seized over protests

Authorities in Iran have returned the passport of Ali Daei, the country’s football legend confirmed to AFP on Monday, after confiscating it for supporting protests over Mahsa Amini’s death.

Iran has been gripped by nationwide demonstrations since the 22-year-old Kurdish woman’s death was announced on 16 September, three days after she was arrested in Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code.

The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly of protesters but also of members of the security forces. Hundreds have also been arrested.