Saudi’s Al Nassr look to sign Modric, Kante after Ronaldo coup

Few expected Cristiano Ronaldo to rock up in Riyadh but Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr came up with the cash when it counted to pull off the biggest coup in Gulf football history.

Despite a stack of domestic titles the Riyadh outfit has seen little success on the wider stage, enjoying their best days in Gulf and Asian competition in the 1990s.

Bulgarian striker Hristo Stoichkov, like Ronaldo a former Ballon d’Or winner, scored the only goal in their finest triumph when Al Nassr, known as “The International”, lifted the 1998 Asian Cup Winners Cup.