Inter Miami tight-lipped on Messi as Argentine coach takes charge

Inter Miami’s sporting director Chris Henderson declined to comment on speculation over a bid for Lionel Messi as the club unveiled their new Argentine interim coach Javier Morales on Friday.

Miami, who sacked their English coach Phil Neville on Thursday, have long been linked with a bid for Messi, who is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract runs out at the end of this season.

The club, which is co-owned by David Beckham, has pointedly never denied the various reports of a bid and when asked directly if an offer had been made for Messi, Henderson was careful with his words.

“I’m not going to get into specifics about players that are not on our roster,” he said.