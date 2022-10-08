Xavi calls on Barca's Dembele to 'give us more'

"He's been making the difference but needs to do it even more so, in every game, in every moment."
Dembele has become a key player for Barcelona under Xavi and has enjoyed a good season, although struggled with his final ball in Milan.
Barcelona could not break through in Italy and will be on the verge of Champions League elimination in the group stage for a second season running, unless they can beat the Italians at Camp Nou on Wednesday.
Frenkie de Jong has returned to the squad after injury but Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Memphis Depay, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and Hector Bellerin are still out.
"We need to shoot more from outside the box, provoke defenders to step up and leave space in behind, our crossing and decision-making in the final third needs to be better," added Xavi.
Barcelona host Celta Vigo on Sunday in La Liga, as they aim to hold on to top spot before next weekend's Clasico.