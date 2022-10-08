Xavi calls on Barca's Dembele to 'give us more'

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez called on French winger Ousmane Dembele to believe in himself more and consistently help the team to win.

The forward had a disappointing game against Inter Milan as Barcelona fell to a 1-0 defeat in the Champions League on Tuesday.

However the coach, who previously said Dembele had the potential to be the world's best winger, could become more decisive for the club.

"We are very happy with his professionalism since we arrived, we gave him some love and confidence and he's given it back," Xavi told a press conference on Saturday.

"He needs to make the difference in every match, he can do it, and he needs to believe in himself more. To score more, assist more, and in each game he should give us more.