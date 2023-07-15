Japan’s Sumaya now belongs to Bangladesh

She can speak in Bangla quite well, but can’t write in it. However, she now has a deep connection with the Bangla language and Bangladesh. Although she was born and brought up in Japan’s Nagoya, Matsushima Sumaya is now a full-fledged Bangladeshi.

Sumaya made her debut for Bangladesh on last Thursday. The coach used her as a second half substitution in the FIFA friendly against Nepal at the Kamalapur Stadium and with that, one of Sumaya’s long-cherished dreams came true.

“From my childhood, I dreamt of playing for Bangladesh. My dream has come true. I got the opportunity to play for the Bangladesh national team. I’m really happy,” Sumaya, who has recently turned 23, said this at the Kamalapur Stadium.