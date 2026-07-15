Football

England bring in James, Spence and Rogers, Argentina make one change

Reuters
Atlanta
An England fan and an Argentina fan hold a matchday scarf outside the stadium before the match at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - England v Argentina - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, US - 15 July, 2026.IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

England have made three changes to their starting side for the World Cup semi-final against Argentina on Wednesday, with manager Thomas Tuchel bringing Reece James and Djed Spence into the back four, while opposing coach Lionel Scaloni makes one switch.

England's Harry Kane during the warm up before the match at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - England v Argentina - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, US - 15 July, 2026.
REUTERS

James, who started the first two group games, is selected at right back and Djed Spence replaces Nico O'Reilly on the left. Morgan Rogers comes in for Noni Madueke on the wing for England.

Giuliano Simeone replaces Rodrigo De Paul in Argentina's only change from the last two games. The winners will face Spain in Sunday's final.

Argentina's Lionel Messi arrives at the stadium before the match at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - England v Argentina - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, US - 15 July, 2026
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Lineups:

England - Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers; Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon.

Argentina - Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Giuliano Simeone, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

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