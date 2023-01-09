BFF invites Argentina football team to play friendly in Bangladesh

11 years back, a dream came true for football fans in Bangladesh, when Lionel Messi’s Argentina played a match in Dhaka.

On 6 September, 2011, Messi’s team played a FIFA friendly match against Nigeria at the Bangabandhu National Stadium. Now, steps have been taken to once again bring the Argentine superstar back to Dhaka.

In last year’s FIFA World Cup, the news of Bangladesh’s unbridled love for Messi and Argentina reached Messi’s homeland. With that in the backdrop, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) wants to bring Messi back to Dhaka after 11 years.