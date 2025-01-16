Yamal drives dominant Barca past Betis into quarters

Lamine Yamal starred as Barcelona sailed into the Copa del Rey quarter-finals with a dazzling 5-1 victory over Real Betis on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid joined them in the last eight with a 4-0 win at second division Elche.

Barca's 17-year-old starlet Yamal scored and helped create two more goals as Hansi Flick's side ran riot at the Olympic Stadium.

Gavi sent Barcelona ahead early on, with Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Yamal helping the Catalans rack up an impressive win.

After winning the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia last weekend by thrashing Real Madrid, Barca came into the cup clash with restored confidence, having stuttered in the final weeks of 2024.

"We have to continue like this," said Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, also 17, who came through the club's youth academy with Yamal.