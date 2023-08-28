'Immensely honoured' Mancini named new coach of Saudi Arabia

Roberto Mancini was on Sunday named as the new coach of the Saudi Arabia national team on a deal reported to be worth more than $25 million a year after he controversially quit the Italy job earlier this month.

The Saudis, who beat eventual champions Argentina at last year's World Cup in Qatar, have been without a coach since Herve Renard left to take charge of France's women's team.

Mancini, 58, led Italy to the Euro 2020 title but failed to qualify for last year's World Cup.

"I am immensely honoured to be offered the position as Saudi Arabia national team manager," said Mancini who has signed a four-year contract.

"I believe this is a great opportunity for me, to experience football in a new country, especially with the growing popularity of football in Asia."