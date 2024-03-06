SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship: Bangladesh storm into final beating India

Four teams are participating in a round-robin league system tournament. The top two teams will play the final. With the day’s successive victory in the tournament, Bangladesh reached top of the table with six points.

Nepal and India have three points each. Bhutan crashed out of the tournament after losing their two matches. The winners between Nepal and India match will be the partner of Bangladesh in the final which will be held on 10 March.

If the match produces a draw, then there will be another calculation. Bangladesh-Bhutan match will be held just to maintain a formality on March 8 at the same venue.