Kings thrashed 4-0 by Mohun Bagan

Bashundhara Kings made two changes in their squad with Mohammad Ibrahim left out from the best XI. Even their goal-scorer against Maziya Sports and Recreation Club Nuha Marong was not on the bench. Coach Oscar Bruzon kept Rimon Hossain and Chinedu Idneyi in the squad in their places.
Bashundhara Kings got the first scoring chance in the very first minute, which they failed to convert. On the eleventh minute, the match had to be stopped due to a nor’wester.
After the storm, ATK Mohun Bagan took full charge of the game. The Kings too had their chances but Robson da Silva and Mohammad Rimon Hossain saw their shots come off the woodwork and the crossbar.
The first goal for ATK Mohun Bagan came in the 24th minute when winger Liston Colaco put the local side ahead utilising the mistake of Bishwanath Ghosh in the defence.
The second goal came for Mohun Bagan in the 34th minute, it was again Liston Colaco who sent the ball home perfectly after dodging past the goalkeeper.
After resumption, Mohun Bagan came to the field more organised and reaped the rewards in the 53rd minute when Liston Colaco completed his hat-trick goal, by again utilising mistakes from Bashundhara defence. Forward Manvir Singh made full use of the gaffe and delivered a low cross to Liston Colaco into the box. Colaco made no mistake to send the ball to the net with a perfect finishing.
David William added the tally scoring the fourth goal for Mohun Bagan in the 77th minute of the match.
The Bangladesh Premier League champions Kings earlier began their AFC Cup campaign by beating Maldives’ Maziya Sports and Recreation Club by a solitary goal.
On the other hand, Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan started their campaign in the worst possible way when they suffered a 2-4 defeat to fellow Indian side, Gokulam Kerala FC.