Kings thrashed 4-0 by Mohun Bagan

Bashundhara Kings were thrashed 4-0 by Indian outfits ATK Mohun Bagan in their second group D match of the AFC Cup held on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Local winger Liston Colaso scored a hatrick while David Williams scored once for Mohun Bagan. Kings also had plenty of chances, especially at the start of the match, but failure to convert opposturnities cost the reigning Bangladesh Premier League champions.

Despite the defeat, Bashundhara Kings still have hopes of qualifying for the inter-zone playoff semi-finals. They will face new Group D favourites Gokulam Kerala in their ultimate group fixture on 24 May, reports BSS.