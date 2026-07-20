Tearful Scaloni, uncertain of Argentina future, leaves World Cup with gratitude

After watching his 10-man side come up just short of becoming the first back-to-back World Cup winners since 1958-62, a tearful Lionel Scaloni admitted he's unsure what lies ahead.

The 48-year-old was appointed manager after Argentina crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in the round of 16 amid skepticism about his lack of head coaching experience and only brief time as an assistant.

If he does move on after his contract expires in December, he will leave the post as the most decorated manager in programme history. Sunday's 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup final followed a run to the title in the 2022 tournament, and he also guided Argentina to the Copa America crown in 2021 and 2024.