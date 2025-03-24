Ronaldo's Portugal beat Denmark in thrilling Nations League quarter-final

Portugal beat Denmark 5-3 on aggregate to reach the Nations League semi-finals on Sunday, winning a pulsating second leg 5-2 after extra time.

Portugal will face Finals hosts Germany in June in the last four after overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit to brave Denmark.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty but later scored a crucial goal, before Francisco Trincao's late double set Roberto Martinez's men on course for the semis.