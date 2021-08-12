La Liga returns under a financial cloud and without Messi

The league is trying to enforce a tough salary cap, while searching for funds.

Its assembly on Thursday will vote on the sale of 10 per cent of commercial rights for 50 years to private equity firm CVC in exchange for 2.7 billion euros.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are fighting the deal saying it is selling their futures.

Yet the same two clubs are refusing to give up hope of a giant, and potentially toxic, carrot of their own, even though nine of the other Super League clubs have withdrawn and the source of the $4bn loot, bankers JP Morgan Chase, have apologised to fans.