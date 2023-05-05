Napoli fans explode with joy after long-awaited Serie A win

After 33 years of waiting, it was always going to be a big party.

And as the whistle blew on Napoli’s 1-1 draw at Udinese late Thursday, the southern Italian city erupted into a collective roar of joy at its team securing their first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona.

“It’s unbelievable! It’s been so long!” said Facundo Quense, 33, as fans celebrated with tears, shouts, laughter and hugs amid a sea of smoke from red flares.