Bayern see off Plzen to reach last 16

Leon Goretzka's brace inspired Bayern Munich to a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday that sent the German side through to the last 16.

Bayern, who won their Champions League group in each of the last four seasons, now lead Group C with 12 points from four games.

Their last-16 berth was secured by a wild 3-3 draw between Barcelona and Inter Milan in the other game in their section on Wednesday.

"The games in which you are the clear favourite and have to win are tough," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"We have 12 points, we're in the last 16 so we're of course happy about that."