Argentina break Uruguay's 72-year-old World Cup record

This is Argentina's era. Under Lionel Scaloni, the team's record-breaking run continues. With a 3–1 victory over Switzerland, Argentina have broken a 72-year-old World Cup record previously held by Uruguay.

The Albiceleste have now scored at least two goals in 12 consecutive World Cup matches, surpassing Uruguay's long-standing record of 11 matches.

Argentina's remarkable scoring streak began in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a 2–0 victory over Mexico on 26 November 2022. From that point on, their attack proved unstoppable.