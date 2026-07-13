Argentina break Uruguay's 72-year-old World Cup record
This is Argentina's era. Under Lionel Scaloni, the team's record-breaking run continues. With a 3–1 victory over Switzerland, Argentina have broken a 72-year-old World Cup record previously held by Uruguay.
The Albiceleste have now scored at least two goals in 12 consecutive World Cup matches, surpassing Uruguay's long-standing record of 11 matches.
Argentina's remarkable scoring streak began in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a 2–0 victory over Mexico on 26 November 2022. From that point on, their attack proved unstoppable.
They maintained the run against Poland (2–0), Australia (2–1), the Netherlands (2–2), Croatia (3–0) and France (3–3) in the final.
Four years later, at the 2026 World Cup in North America, the reigning champions have continued in the same devastating form. In the group stage, they defeated Algeria 3–0, Austria 2–0 and Jordan 3–1.
The goals have continued to flow in the knockout rounds as well. Argentina beat Cape Verde 3–2 in the round of 32, Egypt 3–2 in the last 16, and most recently Switzerland 3–1 in the quarter-finals, extending the record to 12 consecutive World Cup matches with at least two goals.
Uruguay's previous record had stood for decades. Across the 1930, 1950 and 1954 World Cups, they scored at least twice in 11 successive matches.
That golden run began with a 4–0 victory over Romania at the 1930 World Cup. Uruguay then maintained the streak against Yugoslavia, Argentina, Bolivia, Spain, Sweden, Brazil, Czechoslovakia, Scotland and England, scoring at least two goals in every match.
The record finally came to an end on 30 June 1954, when Uruguay lost 4–2 to Hungary's famed Magical Magyars in the semi-finals. It was Uruguay's first defeat in World Cup history.