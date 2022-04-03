Man City leapfrog Liverpool again after Reds briefly claim top spot

Manchester City kept their cool under pressure on Saturday, cruising past Burnley 2-0 after Liverpool briefly replaced the long-time Premier League leaders at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, Christian Eriksen scored as Brentford came from behind to beat third-placed Chelsea 4-1 -- their first victory against their London rivals since 1939.

Jurgen Klopp's men, who trailed City by 14 points in January, took pole position as Diogo Jota's header and a late Fabinho penalty saw off lowly Watford 2-0 in the early kick-off.

But Kevin De Bruyne eased any City nerves in the early minutes of their match against relegation-threatened Burnley and Ilkay Gundogan put them in cruise control.

Pep Guardiola and Klopp are locked in a thrilling shootout at the top of the English top flight, with just eight matches remaining of the season.