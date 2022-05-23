Man City prepare to party

Pep Guardiola described his Manchester City players as “legends” after they staged an incredible fightback to win the Premier League, with fans preparing to line the streets on Monday to hail their heroes.

City sealed their fourth title in five seasons in breathless fashion on Sunday, scoring three goals in five minutes to overturn a 2-0 deficit late in the second half against Aston Villa and break the hearts of Liverpool fans.

The dramatic scenes at a rocking Etihad Stadium came 10 years after Sergio Aguero sealed the title in a similarly nerve-shredding 3-2 final-day win.