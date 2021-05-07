Man United into Europa League final despite defeat in Rome

Manchester United advanced to the Europa League final 8-5 on aggregate on Thursday despite losing 3-2 to Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Premier League side will play Villarreal in the final on May 26 in Gdansk.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had taken a 6-2 first-leg lead to Rome, and Edinson Cavani’s goals in the 39th and 68th minutes ensured their place in the final.

Roma had gone ahead on the night midway through the second half with goals from Edin Dzeko and Bryan Cristante in a three-minute spell, and Alex Telles’ own goal gave the hosts a second-leg win with seven minutes to go.