Manchester City unveil Sergio Aguero statue to celebrate '93:20' moment

Manchester City on Friday unveiled a permanent statue of Sergio Aguero at Etihad Stadium on the tenth anniversary of the club's first Premier League title and the iconic '93:20' moment.

The statue of Sergio Aguero completes a trinity alongside Vincent Kompany and David Silva, commemorating a defining era for the club. Situated on the east side of the Etihad Stadium, the large-scale statue of Aguero was created by award-winning sculptor Andy Scott and has been constructed using thousands of welded pieces of galvanised steel. At night, Aguero's statue and those of Kompany and Silva will be specially illuminated with blue tinted lighting.