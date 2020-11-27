Maradona will always remain in our heart: Jamal Bhuiyan

Bangladesh National Football team captain Jamal Bhuiyan, now in Doha with the team, in a video message on Thursday said that Argentine football legend Maradona would always remain in their heart, reports UNB.

Diego Maradona, who turned 60 at the end of last October, suffered a heart attack on Wednesday that led to cardiorespiratory arrest. He died at his home on the northern outskirts of Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Soccer fans from all over the world are paying tribute to Maradona with Argentina leading the way by declaring three days of national mourning for its football legend.