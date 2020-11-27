Maradona will always remain in our heart: Jamal Bhuiyan

Bangladesh National Football team captain Jamal Bhuiyan, now in Doha with the team, in a video message on Thursday said that Argentine football legend Maradona would always remain in their heart, reports UNB.
Diego Maradona, who turned 60 at the end of last October, suffered a heart attack on Wednesday that led to cardiorespiratory arrest. He died at his home on the northern outskirts of Buenos Aires in Argentina.
Soccer fans from all over the world are paying tribute to Maradona with Argentina leading the way by declaring three days of national mourning for its football legend.
Like millions of soccer fans, all members of Bangladesh National Football Team, including captain Jamal Bhuiyan, were shocked at the death of Diego Maradona.
“The death of Maradona is a huge loss for football. It’s very shocking news for football lovers from all over the world, specially those who played football and are now playing football,” Jamal Bhuiyan said.
“It was a very shocking day for a large number of Maradona and Argentine fans in Bangladesh, who will never forget his brilliance, skill and contributions to football,” he added.